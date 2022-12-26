Literature festival held at Government Science High School

The "First Government Science High School National Literature Festival 2022" was organised by Government Science High School Literature Club for the students from sixth standard to higher secondary level to create awareness among all about Bengali literature and Bengali language.

This special event was held at the premises of Government Science High School, Tejgaon, Dhaka on Saturday (24 December), said a press release.

Poetry writing, story writing, book review, wall magazine, literature quiz (solo), team-based literature quiz, quiz from certain books, literary speech, complete the story among other activities were featured at the event.

At the same time, there was a literary workshop.

Bangla Academy Director General Muhammad Nurul Huda was present as the chief guest at the festival. Fiction writer and journalist Anisul Haque, who is also the editor of Kishore Alo along with fiction writer Sujan Barua, editor, Shishu Sahitya Sarathi were present as special guests.

The festival was presided over by Rahima Akhtar, the principal of Government Science High School. The welcome speech was delivered by Ramzan Mahmud, moderator of the Government Science High School Literature Club.

Students from more than a hundred educational institutions across the country participated in the festival and the festival concluded with the distribution of prizes among the winners.