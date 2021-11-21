LGIS celebrates World Children’s Day

London Grace International School (LGIS) in Dhaka has celebrated the 'World Children's Day' on 21 November to promote a feeling of togetherness among children and to create awareness around children's welfare in the school.

LGIS also focused on the importance of child rights and building a better future for them as they are our leaders of tomorrow.

The Day was first observed in the year 1954 on 14 December by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The date of 20 November is deemed significant, as, on this day in 1959, the UNGA adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. On 20 November, 1989, UNGA also adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Hence, the UNGA urged other countries to observe this day globally on 20 November to promote the rights of children, international togetherness and support the well-being of children.