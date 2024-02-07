Leaders' School and College Chattogram celebrates 4th annual prize-giving and cultural programme

Leaders' School and College Chattogram celebrated its 4th annual prize-giving and cultural programme on Tuesday (6 February).

The event, held under the theme, "Leaders Education Model-2018" and dubbed "Good People Leaders School & College Chattogram", had a vibrant gathering of students, faculty, and guests, said a press release.

Held on the institution's premises, the event was graced by the presence of the Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, as the chief guest.

The principal of the institution Colonel (Retd.) Abu Naser Md Toha presided over the ceremony.

Adorning themselves in colourful attire, the students contributed to the charming evening ambience with spontaneous participation.

The programme commenced with a recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a welcoming speech from the principal.

In his address, Colonel Abu Nasser Md Toha emphasised the diverse achievements of the institution's students at local, district, national, and international levels.

He motivated and urged the students to uphold the values of goodness and excellence.

Following the Principal's speech, the chief guest, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, awarded prizes to the outstanding students of the institution for their achievements during the academic year 2023.

Recognitions were also extended to the best section and the champion and runner-up houses of the institution.

During the ceremony, the mayor unveiled the 2nd-anniversary emblem of the organisation, "Leaders-2", marking another milestone in the institution's journey.

Expressing his appreciation for the event, the chief guest commended Leaders' School and College Chattogram for its exemplary contribution to human resource development through education in Bangladesh.

The cultural programme, constituting the second phase of the event, showcased a variety of performances including dancing, singing, acting, skits, and recitations by the talented students of the institution.

The performances were met with admiration and applause from the audience, highlighting the students' creativity and artistic talents.