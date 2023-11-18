LEAD Academy selected for Stanford Seed Transformation Program

LEAD Academy, a prominent ed-tech startup in Bangladesh, has achieved a distinctive milestone by earning a coveted position in Stanford Seed Transformation Program, Class of 2024, according to a press release.

As the sole ed-tech platform in the region selected for this esteemed program, LEAD Academy is poised to elevate its dedication to promoting business excellence and transformative leadership in the area.

The Stanford Seed Transformation Program, renowned for its world-class curriculum and innovative insights from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, is specifically designed for CEOs and founders of established businesses in Africa and South Asia. This comprehensive 10-month program aims to equip participants with the skills, tools, and mindset essential for business growth and scaling, all while fostering a robust peer-to-peer support network.

LEAD Academy stands out in its field as the first and only Bangladeshi online learning platform offering both local and internationally accredited certifications, showcasing a commitment to prestigious recognition and cutting-edge education.

The selection of LEAD Academy into the Stanford Seed Transformation Program signifies a significant milestone in its journey, underlining the institution's dedication to excellence in education and business development.

Ashfaq Zaman, the Founder of LEAD Academy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have been chosen for the Stanford Seed Transformation Program. It is a remarkable opportunity to further elevate the impact of LEAD Academy. Personally, I am excited to learn from the best of the best because, as we all know, Stanford has the best minds in business."

Rubaiyat Shaimom Chowdhury, LEAD Academy's instructor and Assistant Professor at Bangladesh University, shared his thoughts on the news, saying, "As a professor, I know there is an Academia-Skill gap in Bangladesh, and LEAD Academy is a crucial platform to mitigate this gap. I am happy that LEAD Academy got selected for the STP Program, and this program will help LEAD Academy propel its journey in mitigating the gap with cutting-edge education."

S.M. Arifuzzaman, another respected Instructor at LEAD Academy and the Head of the School of Business at the Canadian University of Bangladesh, added, "In a short time, LEAD Academy has made a remarkable presence in the ed-tech landscape of Bangladesh. I strongly believe that LEAD Academy will lead the way forward for shaping the future of education in Bangladesh based on this prestigious program's values & thought leadership."

The collaboration between LEAD Academy and the Stanford Seed Transformation Program is expected to have a significant impact on the leadership and business development landscape in Bangladesh. This partnership reflects the institution's commitment to fostering innovation, transformative leadership, and contributing to the journey of smart education.