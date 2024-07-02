Kyoto University of Advanced Science: A leading institution

Kyoto University of Advanced Science (KUAS) is a private university situated in Kyoto, Japan. With a rich history dating back to 1969, KUAS has established itself as a leading institution providing quality education and research opportunities in the fields of science and technology. This write-up aims to provide an overview of KUAS, including its history, academic programs, research initiatives, campus facilities, student life, notable achievements, and its fruitful relationship with MACES, an authorized partner.

(History)

KUAS traces its roots back to its establishment as the Kyoto Institute of Science and Technology in 1969. Initially, the institute offered two-year associate degree programs in electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. Over time, KUAS expanded its academic offerings and transformed into a comprehensive four-year university. In 2019, it adopted its current name, Kyoto University of Advanced Science.

(Diverse Academic Programs)

KUAS comprises four undergraduate faculties, each offering a wide range of programs. The Faculty of Engineering focuses on electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, and applied chemistry. The Faculty of Bioenvironmental Sciences offers programs in biotechnology and environmental science. The Faculty of Global Business & Economics equips students with business administration skills. These diverse academic programs cater to the diverse interests and career aspirations of students.

Additionally, KUAS established the 1st multidisciplinary all-English Faculty of Engineering in Japan. Now it offers oﬀers all-English programs in three faculties, with two faculties preparing to launch their all-English curriculum in 2025.

(Research Excellence)

Research at KUAS is internationally recognized, with a strong focus on fields like robotics, AI, biotechnology, and materials science. The university has published numerous papers and holds a significant number of patents. KUAS provides students with modern facilities including well-equipped labs, libraries, and access to affiliated research institutes. By actively collaborating with industry partners, KUAS ensures that its research outcomes have practical applications and contribute to societal advancements.

Photo: Courtesy

The university encourages interdisciplinary research projects, promoting collaboration among students and faculty from different fields of study. These resources foster an environment conducive to exploration, innovation, and breakthrough discoveries.

(Campus Facilities)

KUAS boasts two modern campuses: the Uzumasa Campus in Kyoto City and the Kameoka Campus in Kameoka City. These campuses provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, including student amenities. Notably, the Robotics Research Center and the Environmental Analysis Center stand as testaments to KUAS's commitment to cutting-edge research and technological advancements.

(Student Life)

At KUAS, students are encouraged to embrace a vibrant and enriching student life. The university offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, clubs, and organizations that cater to various interests and passions. Students can participate in international exchange programs, which provide opportunities for cultural immersion and the development of a global perspective. Nestled in the picturesque city of Kyoto, the university's vibrant campus further enhances the holistic development of its students.

These experiences help shape well-rounded individuals who are prepared to thrive in a globalized world.

(MACES and KUAS Partnership)

MACES has been a longstanding authorized partner of KUAS, facilitating the admission of numerous students. Many of these students have received 100% scholarships, including two recipients of the prestigious Super KUAS-E Scholarship, which provide full coverage of tuition fees and a stipend for living expenses! Moreover, KUAS students can focus on their studies and personal growth even without a scholarship, as Japan's 20-hour part-time workweek covers all of their expenditures.

In Bangladesh, MACES currently holds the sole, exclusive partnership with KUAS. The aim is to solidify the partnership and open doors for more Bangladeshi students' study abroad opportunities.

(Global Engagement)

KUAS actively promotes global engagement and collaboration. The university has established partnerships with multiple universities and research institutions globally, facilitating student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and the development of innovative academic programs.

Simultaneously, KUAS welcomes students from around the world, fostering a diverse and multicultural learning environment. KUAS has over 300 international students from over 40 diﬀerent countries.

(Continuing Education and Professional Development)

KUAS is committed to fostering global perspectives and industry relevance through collaborations with renowned companies like Kratos Defense and Ace Oldfields. These partnerships offer students exceptional opportunities to engage in groundbreaking projects related to robotics, drones, AI machinery, power generation systems, and more. Equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories housing advanced tools and technologies, including thermal analyzers, CNCs, wire EDMs, fiber laser cutters, and 3D printers, KUAS students immerse themselves in the forefront of technological advancements.

Graduates of KUAS enjoy a wide range of employment opportunities, particularly in research and development roles within the private sector. Additionally, many graduates choose to pursue advanced degrees or embark on entrepreneurial ventures. KUAS assists students in securing internships, job placements, and professional certifications. This comprehensive support ensures that KUAS graduates are well-prepared to excel in their chosen careers, having a 97% overall employment rate for its graduates.

KUAS also features postgraduate degrees for the Faculty of Engineering.

Kyoto University of Advanced Science stands as a beacon of excellence in Japan's academic landscape, offering exceptional education, fostering innovative research, and nurturing a vibrant student community. Through its partnership with MACES and its commitment to global engagement, KUAS continues to empower students and contribute to advancements in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The university aims to provide an education that combines theoretical and practical learning through projects, internships, and collaborations with industry partners. For ambitious individuals seeking to make a lasting impact, KUAS may serve as their ideal educational platform.