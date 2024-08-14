Kushtia Medical College bans student politics

Kushtia Medical College authorities have banned all kinds of student politics on campus.

In addition, it is strictly prohibited for teachers, officials, and employees to conduct political activities within the institution.

The decision was taken at the academic council meeting of the medical college this (14 August) morning.

Following the meeting, Kushtia Medical College Principal Dr Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan announced the decision and said any medical student found engaging in politics will face immediate disciplinary measures.

Mentioning that 99.7% of the students demanded a ban on political activities on campus, he said this decision was taken unanimously by the academic council in response to an application outlining 12-point demands.

Meanwhile, both teachers and students have expressed their satisfaction with the ban on student politics on campus.

Shahadat Hossain Mehedi, a student, welcomed the decision, stating that most of their demands have been met.

He stressed the importance of keeping political influence off campus and announced the formation of an academically-focused, democratic student council that will be free from the influence of party politics.

Dr Md Akramuzzaman (Mintu), general secretary of the teachers' association, said the call for a ban on student politics emerged from the students' reform movement.

He expressed solidarity for their demands, emphasising that a politics-free environment is essential for academic success.