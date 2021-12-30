Kuet serves show-cause notice to 44 students including BCL GS over teacher’s death

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) has served a show-cause notice to its 44 students, including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Kuet unit General Secretary Sadman Nahian Sejan, for the death of Kuet faculty Professor, Md Selim Hossain.

The Kuet Disciplinary Committee served the notice to the students on Thursday and asked them to respond by 3 January 2022.

Md Rabiul Islam, section officer of the KUET public relations and information department, confirmed the news.

Prof Selim, a professor of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department, died hours after some Chhatra League activists, led by Sadman Nahyan Sejan, allegedly confined the teacher to his office and mentally tortured him to accept their choice as dining manager of Lalan Shah Hall for December.

Teachers and students of the university say the BCL activists were responsible for the unnatural death of Prof Selim Hossain and demanded proper action against the people involved.

Kuet has suspended nine students, including Sadman Nahian Sejan, over the death of the professor on 4 December.

A newly formed five-member investigation committee was asked to submit a report within 10 days, but the committee could not complete its investigation within that timeframe.

The 78th emergency syndicate meeting of the university, held on 23 December, asked for the report to be submitted in five working days.

At that meeting, the decision was also taken to reopen the hall on 7 January and resume classes on 9 January.

The investigation committee submitted its report to Kuet Vice-Chancellor Dr Kazi Sajjad Hossain on 28 December.