KU Rotaract Club launches inter-university quiz competition

The Rotaract Club of Khulna University (KU) has launched an inter-university online quiz competition, "Thirst Optimistic 2.0", with the theme of "Where knowledge is limited, liberation is uncertain".

The four-round quiz competition began with a preliminary round on their website at 7pm on Saturday, said a press release.

Undergraduate students from all public and private universities, including medical colleges, are participating in the quiz competition.

Competitors will get 25 minutes to complete 50 questions for 50 marks, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The quiz competition covers topics such as the Language Movement, Liberation War, Mental Skill, General Science, Corona Virus and Vaccination, Information and Communication Technology, Sports, World Politics, Eminent Persons, Rotary International, and Bangladeshi Culture.

Club President Mahamudul Hasan Millat said that they organised the competition to rekindle competitive minds and enhance knowledge among students.

The winners will get a total of Tk20,000 as reward. The 1st place winner will get Tk3,000, and the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th place winners will get Tk2,500, Tk2,000, Tk1,500, and Tk1,000 prize money, while the rest of the others will get vouchers, crests, and certificates.

