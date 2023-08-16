Khulna Medical College students stage protest, medicine traders threaten shutdown following clash

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:57 pm

Khulna Medical College students stage protest, medicine traders threaten shutdown following clash

Expressing solidarity with students, intern doctors of the hospital go on work abstention

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:57 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

After a clash with local medicine traders on Monday night, the students of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) staged agitation yesterday and gave the institution's authorities an ultimatum to meet their three-point demand.

The demands are – arrest of the people responsible for the clash on Tuesday night, and establishment of a model pharmacy and a permanent police outpost at the hospital.

Around 11 yesterday, agitated students gathered in front of the main gate of the KMCH to press the authorities their demands. 

On the other hand, the medicine traders of the Blue Square Market in front of the Khulna Medical College and Hospital kept their shops shut yesterday to show agitation against the students. 

At one point, KMCH Vice Principal Dr Mehedi Newaz came to the scene and assured the agitating students of initiating steps to meet their demands.

"We are on talks with local political figures. We want quick arrest of the attackers," he said.

KMCH Director Robiul Islam said that the process to establish a model pharmacy started in the hospital yesterday, and it will be opened soon.

Later, around 3pm, agitating students returned to the campus from the spot.

On the other hand, the medicine traders of 90 shops of Blue Square Market, located in front of the hospital, observed a strike as a counter programme to the students' protest.

Zillur Rahman Jewel, director of the central committee of the Bangladesh Chemist and Druggist Association, alleged that during the clash on Monday night, the students thrashed the traders and damaged goods worth around Tk10 lakh in a shop. 

Jewel further said that they will be compelled to file a case against students and all medicine stores in Khulna division will be closed if traders are arrested or harassed.

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with the general students, intern doctors of the Khulna Medical College Hospital have been observing work abstention since the clash.

"We will continue the strike until justice is ensured," said Saiful Islam, the president of the KMCH Intern Doctors' Association.

KMCH Director Robiul Islam said amid a shortage of doctors in the hospital, the strike of interns has left them in difficulties.

Tajul Islam, deputy police commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), said that process was underway to accept the complain of students as a case.

He said that several traders were injured in the incident and they would also file a case.

"Legal action will be taken after the case is filed. Additional police have been deployed at the spot to deal with the situation," he added.   

On Monday night, a group of students of the Khulna Medical College Hospital and medicine traders of the Blue Super Market were engaged in a scuffle and later clashed over alleged overpricing of medicine at a shop.  

Students alleged that the medicine sellers swooped on them as they protested the additional price, leaving 20 students injured.  

On the other hand, medicine traders of the market said that a student illegally asked for commission on medicine price which led to the incident.

Goods worth Tk10 lakh were damaged and nine traders were injured as the students vandalised the shop, alleged traders.

