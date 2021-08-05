Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider reappointed as IUB treasurer

Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider has been reappointed as the treasurer of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB).

Following provisions of the Private University Act 2010, section 33 (1) President and Chancellor of the university appointed him for four-year term, according to a press release.

Haider joined IUB as treasurer on 1 August 1st for the second term as his first term expired on 15 May.



Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider before his retirement from government service, worked as secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and Chairman of Probashi Kallyan Bank (PKB).

He was also the rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center (BPATC), an apex training institute of the civil servants.

As a member of BCS Administrative Cadre he joined in the civil service of Bangladesh in the year 1983 and held important positions both in the secretariat and field administration.

He has wide range of experience in the field of Public Administration,

Financial and Institutional Management and has exposure of training both home and abroad.

Haider completed his Honors and Masters from Rajshahi University in English Literature. Later he achieved his second Masters in International Economic Relations from the University of Dhaka.

