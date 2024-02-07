Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College holds inter-house annual sports competition

The Inter-House Annual Sports Competition of Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College being held in 7 February. Photo: Courtesy

The Inter-House Annual Sports Competition of Khagrachari Cantonment Public School and College concluded with the Prize Distribution Ceremony today (7 February).

The event, brimming with enthusiasm and camaraderie, saw the active participation of students, faculty, and distinguished guests.

Brigadier General Sharif Md Aman Hasan, regional commander of Khagrachari Region and president of the Board of Directors of the institution, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Accompanying him was Mrs Farhana Akhtar Chowdhury, who attended as the special guest.

The presence of these dignitaries added prestige to the event, reflecting the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in the educational curriculum, according to a press release.

The ceremony, presided over by the principal of the institution, Lt Colonel Rubayet Alam, witnessed the active participation of senior military and civilian officials of Khagrachari district, members of the Board of Directors, invited guests, and parents of the students.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and energy as students from three houses – Rabindra, Nazrul, and Jaseem Uddin – engaged in various activities including parade, PT, sports competitions, dress-up contests, and captivating musical displays.

Additionally, students showcased their prowess in karate, demonstrating their dedication and skill.

The highlight of the ceremony was the distribution of prizes and medals to the deserving winners of the sports competition.

Brigadier General Sharif Md Aman Hasan congratulated Nazrul House for clinching the title of champion with an impressive score of 64 points, while commending Rabindra House for securing the honor of runner-up with 63 points.

In his address, the chief guest emphasised the importance of holistic development through participation in co-curricular activities alongside academic pursuits.

He urged the students to harness their latent creativity and strive towards building a prosperous and digitally advanced Bangladesh, rooted in the ideals of the liberation war.

The event concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees and reinforcing the school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with both academic excellence and a spirit of sportsmanship.