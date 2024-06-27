JUST announced budget of Tk96.71cr: Increase by 79 times in the last 17 years

Jessore University of Science and Technology (YAB) has announced a budget of Tk96.71 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

Out of this, Tk90.78 crore from Bangladesh University Grant Commission (UGC) and Tk5.93 crore from the university's own sector have been estimated, reads a press release.

In the 101st special meeting of the Board of Regents, the highest policy-making forum of Jobiprobi, in the conference room of Jobiprobi's administrative building today (27 June), the treasurer of the university, Professor Dr Md Anishur Rahman presented the budget.

After presenting the budget, the members of the Board of Regents gave their opinion and recommendations regarding the allocation to various sectors of the university. Later it was unanimously approved by the Board of Regents.

At the same time, the Board of Regents approved the revised budget of Tk93,83,80,000 for the financial year 2023-24. Many Board of Regents members participated virtually and in person.

Professor Dr Md Anisur Rahman said in his budget speech that the budget of the university has been proposed by limiting the income and expenditure determined by the Bangladesh University Grants Commission. Among the significant allocations in the financial year 2024-25, an allocation of Tk4.40 crore has been made for the research sector and Tk3.50 crore for the research equipment sector with the aim of creating research opportunities for teachers and students.

He said that in the financial year 2008-09, the size of the university's first budget was Tk1.23 crore. From there, as the scope of the university gradually increased, the budget increased to Tk96.71 crore in the financial year 2024-25, which has increased by 79 times in the last 17 years.

After the approval of the budget, JUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Anwar Hossain said that not only JUST, but almost all universities had to reduce the expenditure of electricity and energy sector from the allotted budget. However, the cost of both these sectors has increased due to the start of some new buildings of JUST. As a result, the budget of this sector should be increased in the revised budget in the financial year 2024-25. At the same time, he expressed sincere thanks on behalf of the Board of Regents to everyone including the office of the Director (Accounts) concerned with the preparation of the budget.

Besides the presence of JUST Vice-Chancellor and President of the Board of Regents Prof Dr Md Anwar Hossain, the meeting was also attended by Jessore-3 Constituency Member of Parliament Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Additional Secretary (University) Khaleda Akhtar of the Ministry of Education, Joint Secretary Dr Morsheda Akhtar, Chief Scientific Officer of Regional Agricultural Research Institute of Jessore. Kauchar Uddin Ahmed, Head of Biosafety and BSL-3 Laboratory of ICCDR'B Dr Asadul Goni, Jahangirnagar University's Wazed Mia Science Research Center Director Prof. Dr Kaushik Saha, UGC professor. Sharif Enamul Kabir, Chairman of Jessore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Prof. Morjina Akhtar, Yabi Prabir Microbiology Department Chairman Professor Dr Md Iqbal Kabir Zahid, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department. Syed Md. Ghalib, Associate Professor of Accounting and Information Systems (AIS) Department. Md Mehdi Hasan, Acting Principal of Government Michael Madhusudan College. Md Abu Bakr Siddiqui, Jessore Government Medical College Principal Professor Dr AHM Ahsan Habib, regent board secretary and registrar engineer. Ahsan Habib, Director (Accounts) Md Zakir Hossain and others.