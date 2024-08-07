JU VC Nurul Alam resigns citing personal, family reasons

Professor Md Nurul Alam has resigned from his post of vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University today (7 August)

He submitted his resignation letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddi, also the chancellor of the university, at noon today, the university's contractual Registrar Abu Hasan, who also resigned today, confirmed to The Business Standard.

In the letter, seen by TBS, Nurul wrote to the president, "I was appointed as the vice chancellor of the Jahangirnagar University on 13 September 2022 through the memorandum letter no-37.00.000.079.11.023.12.347."

Nurul also wrote that he tried his best to carry out his responsibilities.

"Currently, due to personal and family reasons, I have resigned as the vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University.

"In these circumstances, I humbly request you to accept my resignation letter," he added.

JU Registrar resigns

Meanwhile, the university's contractual registrar Abu Hassan has also resigned from his post.

"I resigned due to family reasons," he told TBS

"I informed the vice-chancellor verbally about the resignation. At his special request, I conducted a virtual syndicate meeting and submitted my resignation letter after."