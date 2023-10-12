JU students protest Israel's attack on Palestine

Education

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:51 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) held a rally on the Dhaka-Aricha highway on Thursday in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.  

They also brought out a protest march that started from the highway and ended at the university's main gate after marching several streets on the campus.

Speakers at the rally condemned the Israeli attacks on the civilians in Gaza and urged the Muslim world to ensure the safety and rights of the Palestinians. The protesters also criticized the role of the US in their negative intervention.

Md Jubayer Hossain, a chair bound student of the anthropology department, said, "We have the same beliefs as Muslims everywhere. When a Muslim brother is attacked, we all suffer. I've come to demonstrate my support for the Palestinian people, who are being attacked by Israel."

Muhin, another participant in the rally, said, "Our Muslim brothers in Palestine have been struggling against the oppressors for 75 years. They are suffering a lot. But some secular states, including superpowers, are trying to blame them as militants; they are also misleading our Muslim brothers. We came here to uphold their human rights and urge the OIC and UN to dissolve the matter as early as possible."

Hamas, the Gaza-based resistance group, launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increasing settler violence. The Israeli army, on the other hand, launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. At least 1,200 Palestinians were killed and 5,600 were wounded in Gaza. The death toll in Israel has risen to at least 1,300 and about 3,300 people were wounded.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

 

