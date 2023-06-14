JU students 'mugged' in Savar; protestors block highway 

Two students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) were injured in an alleged mugging incident in Savar on Tuesday (13 June).

They were headed to the university in a rickshaw from Savar around 6:00pm. On reaching the area adjacent to the university's Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall, three unidentified persons reportedly stopped their rickshaw, stabbed them and left with their mobile phones and wallets.

Speaking to The Business Standard, one of the students, Shanto, said, "The muggers stabbed my hand, then left with our mobile phones and wallets. Later, I came to the university medical centre for treatment."

When this incident became known among the students of the university, they started a protest by blocking the highway, demanding full-time police deployment and installation of electric lights and CCTV cameras in the areas along the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Savar Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azizul Haque told The Business Standard that the students were evacuated from the highway after they broke out in a protest around 9pm on Tuesday evening after two university students were robbed. Around 45 minutes later, they lifted the blockade and the traffic flow became normal," he further said.