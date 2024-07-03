JU students end Dhaka-Aricha highway blocade after 90 minutes

Students from Jahangirnagar University (JU) block the Dhaka-Aricha highway on Wednesday, 3 July, demanding the reinstatement of quotas in government job recruitment. Photo: Hasib Sohel/TBS

After an hour and a half, students from Jahangirnagar University (JU) lifted their blockade from the Dhaka-Aricha highway at 4:53pm.

The students, at the time, issued a warning that if their demands are not reflected in the court's verdict tomorrow (4 July), they will intensify their protest further.

Speaking to The Business Standard, some protesters said they intend to continue blocking the highway throughout the day if their demands remain unaddressed.

Following the removal of the blockade, traffic on the highway gradually returned to normal.

Earlier, hundreds of Ju students blocked the highway to press home their four-point demand, including the cancellation of the quota system in government jobs and the retention of merit-based recruitment circulars.

As scheduled, the students took out a procession from the premises of the university's central library around 3pm.

By around 3:20 pm, they blocked both sides of the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of the main entrance of the university as part of their protest.

According to the pre-announcement issued yesterday, the highway will be blocked for two hours until 5pm today.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Dhaka-19 constituency Saiful Islam, along with hundreds of activists and vehicles, got stuck in the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway due to the student blockade.

Photo: Hasib Sohel/TBS

"We have nothing to do with the students' movement. We have a party programme in Hemayetpur. We are on the way to join that programme," the MP told The Business Standard.

He added, "We asked the students to allow our cars through, but they refused. So, I had to leave on foot using an alternative route. Further along, I might be able to resume my journey by car."

The Dhaka District Awami League has organised a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Bangladesh Awami League at Hemayetpur in Savar set to be held this afternoon. Bangladesh Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is expected to attend the meeting.

The four-point demand of the students are - firstly, reinstating the 2018 law abolishing the freedom fighter quota in government jobs. Secondly, forming a committee to reform the quota system. The third demand is filling vacant quota seats with merit-based candidates when they remain unfilled. Finally, ensuring transparency in administrative activities.

Photo: Hasib Sohel/TBS

Earlier till 2018, 56% of posts in government jobs were reserved for various quotas. Among them, 30% was allocated for the children of freedom fighters, 10% for women, 10% for districts, 5% for minority groups, and 1% for the disabled. Later, in view of the agitation by a section of students, the Cabinet recommended to abolish quotas in first and second class jobs and to employ them on the basis of merit.

On 4 October 2018, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular amending the existing quota system for first and second class government jobs. However, the government maintained the quota system in the third and fourth classes.

The High Court on 5 June declared the 2018 circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota in government jobs illegal. As a result, the 30% quota for freedom fighters in first and second-class government jobs remains in effect.

Soon after that students across the country started protesting against this quota system.