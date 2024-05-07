JU holds first Graduate Research Conference

Education

07 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Jahangirnagar University today (7 May) held it's first Graduate Research Conference (GRC) titled "Navigating Complexity: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Social Challenges" at the Social Science Faculty on Tuesday (May 7).

A total of 70 research abstracts were presented throughout 9 plenary sessions of the conference by students from various fields and universities, ranging from undergraduates to PhDs.

The conference was formally inaugurated by JU Vice Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam.

In the inaugural speech, he said he was proud that the university produced the top 2% of researchers worldwide.

He praised the Faculty of Social Science for conducting this conference, which he considered to be a timely initiative.

The VC also hoped that the conference would facilitate the university's progress in terms of its global ranking.

At the opening session, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Conference Convenor Professor Bashir Ahmed gave the keynote address.

