JU forms probe committee over alleged journo assault by BCL activists

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities on Monday formed a three-member committee to investigate the alleged assault on a journalist by some activists of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit Chattra League.

Hall warden Prof Md Ezharul Islam was made head of the probe committee, with warden Polash Shaha and assistant house tutor AZM Umar Faruque Siddiki as members.

The committee will submit a report within seven days, said hall provost Prof Esrafil Ahmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam told The Business Standard, "The incident is very unexpected and punishable as well. Even if someone is guilty, no one has the right to physically abuse another. We strongly condemn such events and have a zero-tolerance stance towards them.

"I have asked the provost to submit the report as early as possible. We will take further action in the disciplinary meeting based on the probe committee's report," he added.

The incident took place inside the playground of the hall around 2am on Monday. All those involved in the alleged assault are resident students of the same hall and followers of the general secretary of the branch Chhatra League, Habibur Rahman Liton, reports the UNB.

Victim Asif Al Mamun is the campus correspondent of United News of Bangladesh (UNB). He has given a written complaint to the provost of the hall.

According to university sources, students of 47th, 48th and 49th batches were having a political discussion with the students of 50th batch in the guest room of the hall after a programme in protest of the grenade attack on 21 August at around 2:00am. Chhatra League leaders and activists suspected that someone was making a video from outside.

At that time, Asif and Amartya Roy, a 47th batch student of the Archeology department, were having tea in the shop inside the hall. BCL activists then attacked Asif, though he tried to stop them introducing himself as a student and journalist of the hall.

Eyewitnesses identified some of the BCL activists after seeing the CCTV footage.