JU asks students to vacate halls by 4pm

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 01:00 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jahangirnagar University administration has asked the students to leave the halls by 4pm today (17 July), following the directive from the University Grant Commission (UGC). 

The decision was made during an emergency syndicate meeting this morning, reads an office circular.

Earlier at 10am this morning, the syndicate meeting started in the university's registrar building.

Concerned that the syndicate meeting might announce a directive for students to vacate the dormitories, protesting students gathered in front of the registrar building during the meeting. 

They said there is no assurance that students will be able to return home safely if such a directive is issued. 

"There has been a heinous attack on our peaceful movement. Chhatra League attacked us and neither the state nor the university administration has been able to provide us with any security," said Arif Sohel, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. 

"Now, if an order to vacate the dormitories is issued, we do not have any assurance that we can go home safely. Until justice is served for the attacks on us and the campus is made free of terrorism, none of us will leave the dormitories," he added. 

Earlier on the day, Dhaka University decided to ask students to vacate the residential halls within 6pm today fearing for their security amid ongoing quota reform protests. 

Jahangirnagar University (JU) / vacate / JU residential halls / Quota protest / student death

