JS passes Kurigram Agricultural University Bill

Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2021 was passed by Parliament on Wednesday to develop agriculture in the country's northern districts through research.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.

It will be a prototype of the existing agricultural universities. Now there are 153 universities – 46 public and 107 private —in the country.

The President of the country will be the Chancellor of the university.

One having the involvement in agricultural education and research or professor of any university will be appointed as Vice Chancellor (VC) for four years, but the VC will not be appointed for more than two terms.

The same rules will be followed in appointing pro-VC and Treasurer. One having 20 years' of experience of teaching or administrative or financial management will be appointed as treasurer.