JS passes Kurigram Agricultural University Bill

Education

UNB
15 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 04:28 pm

Related News

JS passes Kurigram Agricultural University Bill

The President of the country will be the Chancellor of the university.

UNB
15 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 04:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2021 was passed by Parliament on Wednesday to develop agriculture in the country's northern districts through research.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.

It will be a prototype of the existing agricultural universities. Now there are 153 universities – 46 public and 107 private —in the country.

The President of the country will be the Chancellor of the university.

One having the involvement in agricultural education and research or professor of any university will be appointed as Vice Chancellor (VC) for four years, but the VC will not be appointed for more than two terms.

The same rules will be followed in appointing pro-VC and Treasurer. One having 20 years' of experience of teaching or administrative or financial management will be appointed as treasurer.

Kurigram Agricultural University

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

14h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers