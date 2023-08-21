Journalist assaulted allegedly by BCL activists at JU

A journalist was beaten at Jahangirnagar University allegedly by some activists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit Chattra League of Jahangirnagar University.

The incident took place inside the playground of the hall around 2am on Monday. All those involved in the beating incident are resident students of the same hall and followers of the general secretary of the branch Chhatra League, Habibur Rahman Liton.

Victim Asif Al Mamun is the campus correspondent of United News of Bangladesh (UNB). He has given a written complaint to the provost of the hall.

According to university sources, students of 47th, 48th and 49th batches were having a political discussion with the students of 50th batch in the guest room of the hall at the end of the candle lighting programme in protest of the grenade attack on 21 August at around two o'clock in the night. At that time, Chhatra League leaders and activists suspected that someone was making a video from outside.

At that time, Asif and Amartya Roy, a 47th batch student of the Archeology department, were having tea in the shop inside the hall. Asif and Amartya ran towards the shouts of BCL leaders and activists. At this time, BCL activists started beating Asif severely in the dark.

Asif introduced himself as a student and journalist of the hall but was physically assaulted.

It is said that the victims and eyewitnesses have identified some of the BCL activists after seeing the CCTV footage.

Asif Al Mamun said, "I along with Amartya was taking tea at the time of the incident. Then we heard shouting. Sometimes there are cases of theft of bicycles or other items. So I went to the field out of curiosity after hearing that shouting. They beat me there. I gave my identity. I am a resident of the hall. I am a journalist. After that they beat me even more. They even asked me whether I was around the guest room, whether I was making videos. They beat me mercilessly."

Amartya Roy, a student of the 47th batch and also the witness said, "Asif Bhai and I were together an hour before the incident. We were having tea together back at the hall from Battala. Hearing the shouting, Asif came down to hall field and then he was beaten severely."

This correspondent failed to contact general secretary of JU Chattra League Habibur Rahman Liton despite several attempts.

Palash Saha Warden of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall said,"We have received a written complaint. Provost Sir called a meeting tonight."

Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said, "I contacted the provost and asked him to take immediate action as per investigation."