'Journal of Invasive and Clinical Cardiology' starts journey 

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 01:56 pm

A new medical journal titled "Journal of Invasive and Clinical Cardiology" was launched Friday. 

To address the shortage of internationally recognised medical journals in Bangladesh, it took off at an international discussion held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, said a press release. 

The event was attended by several internationally recognised medical professors and presided over by Dr Afzalur Rahman, the Editor-In-Chief of the journal and former director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease. 

Cardiologist Dr Mohsin Ahmed, the editor of the journal, said about 150 medical journals are being published regularly in Bangladesh but only 4 journals are recognised internationally. 

Prof Dr Afzalur Rahman said the event and future workshops and training for the youth will be organised regularly to enhance the excellence of medical journals in Bangladesh and establish them internationally.

Prime Minister's Economic Advisor Dr Mashiur Rahman was present as the chief guest and made the launching announcement.

Journal of Invasive and Clinical Cardiology

