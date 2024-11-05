JnU Shibir submits 12-point demand for eliminating fascism from campus

The organisation put forth the demands at a press conference in front of Shaheed Rafiq Bhaban on the campus on 5 Nov. Photo: UNB

The Islami Chhatra Shibir has submitted a 12-point demand, including resignation of the vice chancellor of Jagannath University (JnU) to reform the campus.

The organisation put forth the demands at a press conference in front of Shaheed Rafiq Bhaban on the campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Iqbal Hossain Shikdar, president of the university unit of the ICS, read out the written demands while general secretary Asadul Islam delivered the welcome speech.

The demands included preserving the spirit of the July revolution, establishing a free and fair environment on campus, holding student union (JCD) elections within 15 working days, recognising the martyrs and honouring them posthumously and honouring the bravery of those injured in the uprising, investigating appointments made during the 15-year tenure of the fascist government and taking actions accordingly, declaring the ongoing campus in Keraniganj as the second campus and preserving the current campus as the main campus.

They also demanded the renovation of old and unsafe buildings and a solution to the shortage of classrooms, including relocating the Bangladesh Bank branch, handing over the construction work of the second campus to the army within 60 days, recovering university dormitories that have been illegally occupied, reconstructing buildings and establishing monthly housing allowances for students, arranging the second convocation soon and the convocations to be held every two years.

Moreover, they also demanded a dedicated emergency hotline for the university be launched, stopping appointments of teachers based on political affiliation or recommendations.

Before the press conference, they submitted the memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Rezaul Karim.

Leaders and activists of the Jamaat's Islami's student wing were present at the press conference.