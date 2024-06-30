Jatiya Party, independent MPs allege widespread corruption in education system

Education

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 03:47 pm

Related News

Jatiya Party, independent MPs allege widespread corruption in education system

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 03:47 pm
Bangladesh parliament
Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban or National Parliament House. Photo: Collected

The opposition Jatiya Party and independent MPs today raised allegations of widespread corruption in the education system in parliament.

They said that there are various irregularities, corruption and discrimination in the education system.

"The level of corruption in education sector cannot be expressed in words. Nothing happens without money. For joining the MPO, you have to pay from table to table," they said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They made the allegations while speaking at the cut motion proposals against the demand of the Secondary and Higher Studies Division for the financial year 2024-25.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury responded to the other complaints of the members of parliament but did not say anything about the corruption allegations.

Md Hamidul Haque Khandker of Kurigram-2 Constituency said that the allocation for education is always behind the GDP target. There are various irregularities, corruption and discrimination in the education system, he alleged.

There are institutional, curricular and regional disparities. Field level education officers have been in the same workplace for 5/7 years and are involved in various types of irregularities and corruption. There is a lot of talk about the new curriculum, he said.

Pankaj Nath of Barishal-4 Constituency said that recruitment of teachers through NTRCA is commendable.

However, if someone from Chilmari in Kurigram gets appointed in Mehendiganj in Barishal then he does not join.

"There are more problems in the hilly areas. Because of this, even after the appointment of teachers, the education programme is being disrupted. Regionalisation of this recruitment should be considered. Vacancies of teachers and education officers should be filled expeditiously."

He said the High Court barred the MPs from becoming president of managing committees.

He said that MPs spoke against it repeatedly and the education minister said the government would appeal.

Jatiya Party MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that there has been a drastic change in the education system. There have been buildings but the quality of education has not changed, he said.

He said that for MPO inclusion one has to go to different tables. "Step by step table means step by step corruption."

Abul Kalam of Natore-1 Constituency said that corruption is everywhere. "No teacher is getting retirement allowance without money."

Nasser Shahriar Zahedi of Jhenaidah-2 constituency proposed to reduce the administrative expenditure and increase the expenditure on educational research.

Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury said that it is true that many people do not attend in distant places.

"Recruitment of teachers through NTRCA is recommended in view of High Court orders. This is a problem we have already identified. This is an obstacle that we are trying to remove by amending the law."

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiya Party / Education / MP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

1h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

3h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky plans to end the war

Zelensky plans to end the war

1h | Videos
Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

2h | Videos
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement from T20

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement from T20

3h | Videos
In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

5h | Videos