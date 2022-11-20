Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University arranges season 2 of 'Let's Crack the Interview Board'

Education

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 12:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) Career Club has arranged an event titled "Let's Crack the Interview Board Season 2" to boost students' morale regarding facing viva. 

After CV submission and three rounds of virtual and physical viva, the competition was finally wrapped up yesterday by the grand finale and industry visit that took place at Bengal Group of Industries premises. said a press release. 

Around 200 students of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University participated in the event.

After CV submission, 70 participants were selected for 1st round of viva. In this on-campus round viva, the viva was taken by the top authority of the club.  The selected 15 semi-finalists faced the HR professionals of various organisations like RSPL Group, Bengal Group, RFL, Asian Paints Bangladesh via online in the semi-final round.

Besides the competition, there were also training sessions for the students before each round including how to submit a CV, what should be the decorum on the viva board. 

Among the four finalists - Rafia Tasnim Rodela, Tarik Ul Kabir, Istiaque Ahmad and Tabassum Mehanaj; after facing the 3 tough steps, the champion and runner-up titles were secured by Istiaque Ahmad and Tarik Ul Kabir respectively.

English daily "The Business Standard" has been the print media partner of this initiative.

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU)

Comments

