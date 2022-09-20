Jashore Board announces new date for postponed SSC Bangla 2nd paper MCQ exam

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 02:51 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The postponed multiple choice question (MCQ) examination of Bangla second paper of the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC)  examination under the Jashore Education Board will be held on 30 September. 

Jashore Education Board made the announcement through a notice on their website on Tuesday (20 September). 

The examination was scheduled to be held on Saturday (17 September) as per routine.  Madhav Chandra Rudra, controller of Examinations of Jashore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board said the tests had been postponed due to the mistaken distribution of MCQ question papers of Bengali second paper during the examination of Bengali first paper at an examination centre in Kalia upazila of Narail. 

He said the decision is made so that there is no confusion about the examination.

 

