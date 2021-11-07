Japanese book donation to strengthen Embassy-CU relationship: ITO Naoki

A book donation ceremony titled "Read Japan Project" took place at the Department of Political Science, University of Chittagong on Sunday.

The project was conducted by Nippon Foundation and the Japan Science Society (JSS), reads a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.

The project aims to provide various selections of English books to educational and research institutions worldwide.

The donated books cover a range of subjects like politics and international relations, economics and business, society and culture, literature and history.

At the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Shireen Akter, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Benu Kumar Dey, and Chairman of the Department of Political Science, and Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman Siddiqui graced the ceremony.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, ITO Naoki, introduced the book donation project.

This initiative was taken to promote a better understanding of Japan encouraging the educational interaction between scholars from the region and beyond.

Naoki expressed his desire to strengthen the relationship between the Embassy and the University of Chittagong.

He reviewed the history of Japan-Bangladesh relations in light of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh in 2022.