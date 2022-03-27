 Japan gives Tk7.5m to DU Institute of Modern Languages 

Japan is providing Tk7.5 million to the Institute of Modern Languages of the University of Dhaka to improve the Japanese Language and Culture Program classroom at the Institute.

Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka ITO Naoki signed a "Grant Contract" for the grant assistance with Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer of the University of Dhaka. Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka also graced the occasion, according to a press release the embassy issued today.

Japan offered the grant assistance as part of the scheme of Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects at the University of Dhaka today. 

The Institute of Modern Languages (IML) has been offering Japanese language courses since its establishment in 1974. 

In 1983, it introduced a four-year Higher Diploma course in Japanese Language. 

The Japan Foundation sent Japanese language specialists to the IML from 1974 to 1998. 

In addition, JICA also sent Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) to provide Japanese language education at the IML from 2004 to 2008. 

The IML started a BA (Honours) in Japanese Language and Culture in 2016, making it the only higher education institution in Bangladesh that offers a bachelor's degree in Japanese language and culture. It also has several non-degree certificate courses in Japanese to approximately 400 students per year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, and through this project, the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh hopes to see further promotion of Japanese language education in Bangladesh.

Japan

