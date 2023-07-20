Jalalabad ranks 3rd among cantonment colleges

Jalalabad Cantonment Public School and College has been selected as the 3rd best educational institution (college) among the cantonment public schools and colleges run by the Bangladesh Army.

Lt Col Md Quddusur Rahman, principal of Jalalabad Cantonment Public School and College, received the award from Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, the president of the Central Coordinating Council of Cantonment Public Schools and Colleges, at the council's 55th meeting on 12 June, reads an ISPR press release.

In addition, Principal Lt Col Md Quddusur Rahman has been selected as the Best Institutional Head of Sylhet district.

This year, Jalalabad Cantonment Public School and College won two best prizes in the National Education Week, two best prizes in the Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search Competition, two silver medals in the National Children's Award Competition, and secured fifth position in the Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid competition.

The college also emerged as a Division-Level Quiz Competition Champion in the 44th Science and Technology Week. Besides, six students of the college secured first spot in the 21st Mathematics Festival-2023 in Regional Phase, and 13 students bagged the top position in Sylhet division in the Bangladesh Physics Olympiad-2023.

Currently, 41 cantonment schools and colleges are run by the Bangladesh Army.