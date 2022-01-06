Jahangirnagar University halts in-person classes

Education

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 05:23 pm

Jahangirnagar University halts in-person classes

The decision made by the authorities is yet to be announced officially

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have decided to halt in-person classes due to risks posed by the rising Covid-19 infections.

The decision was taken in an administrative meeting on Wednesday (5 January), JU Proctor Dr Md Firoz Ahmed told The Business Standard.

"The decision made by the authorities is yet to be announced officially," he added.

Acting Registrar Rahima Kaniz said, "In-person classes will remain closed from Sunday [9 January] until further notice."

However, the ongoing examinations and practical classes will continue in small groups in multiple classrooms maintaining social distancing and health protocols.

"The number of examination halls and groups for practical exams will be increased if necessary," she stated.

