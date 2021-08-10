IUBAT signs MoU with IRRI over academic collaboration

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, Bangladesh (IUBAT) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic cooperation between the two institutions on Monday.

A virtual signing ceremony took place at 2:30 pm via zoom platform, said a press release.

IUBAT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab and the IRRI Country Representative for Bangladesh Dr Humnath Bhandari signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the MOU, IUBAT and IRRI will generally aim to strengthen academic and research cooperation for agriculture development.

The priorities include promotion of research, academic cooperation and exchange as well as development of new generation rice scientists and agri-entrepreneurs.

The specific objectives are develop partnership for collaborative research, education, and capacity building in rice R&D; share knowledge and experience in rice R&D by exchanging researchers, faculty members, students, and research facilities; organize joint national and international seminars/workshops focusing on the rice based agri-food systems, and develop young agricultural researchers and agri-entrepreneurs.

After a brief introduction of IUBAT and College of Agriculture by Prof Dr M Shohidullah Miah, Dean of College of Agricultural Sciences (CAS), the signing ceremony was addressed by Dr Jean Balié, Director General of IRRI, Vice Chancellor of IUBAT, IRRI Country Representative for Bangladesh.

Gopesh Tewari, Head of IRRI Education Dr Farjana Sultana, Coordinator of Agricultural Sciences and Mozaffar Alam Chowdhury, Director of International Programme also spoke on the virtual signing ceremony.

The IRRI representatives, faculty members and officials of IUBAT also joined the virtual MoU signing ceremony.