IUBAT organises "Civil Fest 2021"

A day-long Civil Engineering Festival titled "Civil Festival 2021" was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT).

The festival was inaugurated with the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Treasurer of IUBAT, Dean-CEAT, Chair, and Coordinator, Civil Engineering Department of IUBAT, said an IUBAT press release on Monday.

The day activities started with sports events and ended with a cultural gala attended by students and alumni of the department.