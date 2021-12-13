IUBAT National Career Festival 2021 held

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has organised the 'National Career Festival 2021' at its permanent campus in Uttara.

Around five thousand graduates from public and private universities joined the festival in search of their dream jobs, said a press release.

Over 85 national and multinational companies participated in the festival to recruit five hundred plus vacancies in their companies.

Abul Monem, Partex Group, Elite Paint, Matador Group, Ifad Group, Walton, ACI Logistic, Fortis Group, Akiz Group, Kalyar Replica Ltd, Sara Resort, Meleda Group, Rupayan City, Mbrella Group were among the participants.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhter Begum, Treasurer Prof Selina Nargis, Registrar Prof Md Lutfar Rahman, Deans, Chair, Co-ordinator, faculty members, officials and representatives from participant companies were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Excellence Bangladesh, a skill development platform, partnered with the event.