IUBAT, ICFAI holds seminar on Covid-19

Education

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 11:57 am

IUBAT, ICFAI holds seminar on Covid-19

A two day International Seminar on "Emerging Challenges and Opportunities in Business and Economy; Lessons from Covid 19 Pandemic" was jointly organised by International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) and Tripura ICFAI University of India recently. 

Participants from India, Bangladesh. Nepal, Bhutan. Pakistan. Contributed in the event with their thoughts and observation, said a press release. 

In the opening session, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Biplab Haider, from ICFAI University, Tripura welcomed the gathering with a message on how Covid-19 has been a challenge but has also shown the opportunities for development and innovation in various sectors including higher education. 

IUBAT Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab mentioned how business could face challenges and take the opportunity during these tough times. 

As a Keynote speaker Dr Mohammad Nurunnabi from Prince Sultan University of Saudi Arabia emphasised oh the need for data-driven research that informs policymaking during and after the pandemic. 

Chief Guest Prof Dr Arunahha Deb, Professor, Arizona State University, USA, highlighted the role of technological advancement in combating the negative consequences Or the pandemic and turning those into advantages in the future.

Nearly 78 research papers from different countries were presented in the seminar.

