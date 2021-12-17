IUBAT hosts 16th South Asian Management Forum

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) is hosting the 16th South Asian Management Forum (SAMF) from 17-19 December 2021 with the theme "Impact of Pandemic on Business and Management: Strategies for Sustainability and Growth".

According to a press release, the organizer is Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA).

The Planning Minister M A Mannan shall inaugurate the SAMF at 3:00 PM on Friday, 17 December 2021 as the Chief Guest. The Special Guest will be the AMDISA President Prof Dr Sayed Mir Mohammad Shah. The Keynote Speakers are Prof Dr Syed Zahoor Hassan, Professor, University of Management Science and Shehzad Munim, Managing Director of the British American Tobacco.

The State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam shall be the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony at 3:30 PM on 18 December 2021. AMDISA Vice-President and IBA Director Prof Mohammad Abdul Momen shall be the special guest of the closing ceremony.

The ceremonies shall be presided over by IUBAT Vice-Chancellor and Convener of the Forum Prof Dr Abdur Rab.

Around 96 abstracts and 51 full articles have been received which shall be presented by 71 researchers, academicians and industrialists from different South Asian countries besides participation of hundreds of educationists, academics and researchers. Over 15 policy makers from business organizations shall participate in the roundtable.

Eminent and reputed educationists from South Asian countries including Bangladesh are conducting plenary and full sessions of the 16th South Asian Management Forum.