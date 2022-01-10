IUBAT hold initiation programme Spring-2022 students

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:09 pm

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) warmly received freshmen of Spring 2022 through an initiation programme held on Sunday.

During the programme, the newcomers were briefed on the academic system, teaching-learning environment, and services and facilities of the university. 

Chairs, coordinators, first-semester teachers, and administrative heads were introduced to them.  

The Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and Treasurer offered valuable suggestions to make their academic journey at IUBAT smooth, enjoyable, and effective. 

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab presided over the programme. 

