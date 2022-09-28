IUBAT celebrates Word Tourism Day 2022

Photo: Courtesy

The College of Tourism and Hospitality Management, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) celebrated World Tourism Day 2022 on Tuesday (27 of September) following the theme f"Rethinking Tourism".

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab was president of the celebration ceremony, said a press release.

Md. Al-Amin, hotel manager, The Westin Dhaka, was present as the chief guest, and Chevan Gooneratne, the general manager, Best Western Plus Maya, was resent as the special guest.

A cultural programme at IUBAT open auditorium was organised as part of the celebrations.