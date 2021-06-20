IUBAT celebrates Scholars-Day 2021

Education

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 08:44 pm

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) on Saturday celebrated the IUBAT Scholars Day 2021 virtually to recognise, honour and reward the meritorious students achieving academic excellence.

IUBAT provided cash scholarships and certificates to 518 scholars of  2019, reads a press release.

Convener of the programme Prof Dr BishwajitSaha briefly outlined the importance of the event, provided information about the number and other details of the scholars and praised them for their performance.

In his presidential address, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab greeted the meritorious students and said that not only shall we admire the scholars but shall expect them to achieve moral and practical education and to continue learning even after they graduate.

In her welcome address, Pro-VC Prof Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum congratulated all scholars and gave directions for future career success.

Deans, chairmen and coordinators of various colleges and departments urged the scholars to maintain and improve performance and advised other students to commit themselves to become scholars. One scholar from each department shared their feelings. Many teachers, officers, staff, and students also attended the event. The program ended with a vote of thanks to all.

