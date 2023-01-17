IUB student wins Gold Honour at Int'l Youth Math Challenge

Nishorgo Nondon, a student of Computer Science and Engineering at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has won the Gold Honour at the International Youth Math Challenge 2022.

He got the recognition for finishing in the top 2% among more than 12,500 high school and university students from over 100 countries, reads a press release.

The International Youth Math Challenge (IYMC) is one of the biggest independent online global math competitions that is not affiliated to any organisation or institution.

Students from high schools and universities from around the world were divided into two groups – Junior (under 18 years) and Youth (18+). IUB's Nishorgo Nondon competed in the Youth group.

Photo: PR

The top three prizes of the competition in the Junior category were won by students from Vietnam, Egypt and the Philippines for solving the maximum number of problems.

The top three prizes in the Youth category were clinched by students from Nepal, South Korea and Lithuania. They will share a total prize money of $700.

As part of the Gold Honour recognition, which he received for qualifying in the final and finishing just behind the top prize winners, IUB's Nishorgo Nondon has received a digital certificate, adds the release.

The competition had several rounds of varying numbers of math problems and research paper analysis on topics such as geometry, algebra, differential equations, number theory, prime numbers, and so on.