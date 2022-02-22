IUB observes Int’l Mother Language Day

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) observed the National Martyrs' Day and the International Mother Language Day on its Bashundhara R/A campus yesterday.

IUB students, along with the Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans of five schools, members of the faculty and administration brought out a barefooted procession that circled the campus and ended at the foot of a temporary Shaheed Minar set up in the amphitheater area where floral wreaths were placed in groups, reads a press release.

In his speech, IUB's Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, said, "Our mother language has a key role to play in everything we have achieved with regards to society, civilisation, culture and development. Language is a key to development and one of the main prerequisites to consolidate scientific and technological knowledge. The best way to acquire scientific knowledge is in our mother language".

The programme ended with song and dance performances and recitation of poetry by IUB teachers and students.