IUB observes Int’l Mother Language Day

Education

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

IUB observes Int’l Mother Language Day

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 05:28 pm
IUB observes Int’l Mother Language Day

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) observed the National Martyrs' Day and the International Mother Language Day on its Bashundhara R/A campus yesterday.

IUB students, along with the Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans of five schools, members of the faculty and administration brought out a barefooted procession that circled the campus and ended at the foot of a temporary Shaheed Minar set up in the amphitheater area where floral wreaths were placed in groups, reads a press release.

In his speech, IUB's Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, said, "Our mother language has a key role to play in everything we have achieved with regards to society, civilisation, culture and development. Language is a key to development and one of the main prerequisites to consolidate scientific and technological knowledge. The best way to acquire scientific knowledge is in our mother language".

The programme ended with song and dance performances and recitation of poetry by IUB teachers and students. 

International Mother Language Day / Independent University Bangladesh (IUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

5h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

7h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

8h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

1h | Videos
The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

2h | Videos
8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business