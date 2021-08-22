IUB hosts webinar titled "Get Employed – Make Yourself Job Ready"

The Office of Career Guidance & Placement (CGP) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) conducted a webinar on Wednesday CV writing, interview skills, tips and tools to prepare for a job interview titled 'Get Employed – Make Yourself Job Ready',

The webinar was divided into sessions covering the following topics: effective CV writing, interview tips, tricks & tools and corporate grooming, said an IUB issued on Thursday.

The session was conducted by Mohammad Naimuzzaman Director, CGP, IUB.

During the webinar, the speaker guided the fresh graduates on how to prepare a CV, what skill sets are required before going to apply for a job and how to face interviews.

Naimuzzaman advised the participants to build a strong network and gain practical knowledge before applying for their desired job.

He emphasized the importance of corporate grooming, loyalty towards the organization and maintaining strong work and moral ethics in the workplace by being 100% committed to the organization with honesty & dedication, showing positive attitudes, respecting colleagues, being a very good team player etc, the release said.

The interactive session was attended by more than thirty graduates after which the Director, CGP took questions from the participants and answered all queries regarding their careers.