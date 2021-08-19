IUB hosts webinar on employment

Education

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 06:50 pm

Related News

IUB hosts webinar on employment

The session was conducted by Mohammad Naimuzzaman Director, CGP, IUB

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
IUB hosts webinar on employment

The office of career guidance and placement (CGP) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) hosted a webinar on employment on Wednesday.

The webinar titled 'Get Employed – Make Yourself Job Ready', under the Career Enrichment Program focused on CV writing, interview skills, tips and tools to prepare for a job interview on Google Meet. 

The session was conducted by Mohammad Naimuzzaman Director, CGP, IUB, said a press release.

Naimuzzaman has over 17 years of experience in the corporate field. He played significant roles in Grameenphone, Telenor and a few locals as Chief Human Resources Officer, HR Head and HR Director before joining IUB. He is also an Alumni of IUB and graduated from the School of Business in 2004. 

The webinar was divided into sessions covering the following topics- effective CV writing, interview tips, tricks and tools, corporate grooming.

The speaker guided the fresh graduates on how to prepare a CV, what skill sets are required before going to apply for a job and how to face interviews.

Naimuzzaman advised the participants to build a strong network and gain practical knowledge before applying for their desired job.

He emphasised the importance of corporate grooming, loyalty towards the organisation and maintaining strong work and moral ethics in the workplace by being 100% committed to the organisation with honesty & dedication, showing positive attitudes, respecting colleagues, being a very good team player etc.

The interactive session was attended by more than thirty graduates after which the Director, CGP took questions from the participants and answered all queries regarding their careers.

Bangladesh

IUB / IUB holds webinar / IUB webinar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes