IUB hosts webinar on employment

The office of career guidance and placement (CGP) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) hosted a webinar on employment on Wednesday.

The webinar titled 'Get Employed – Make Yourself Job Ready', under the Career Enrichment Program focused on CV writing, interview skills, tips and tools to prepare for a job interview on Google Meet.

The session was conducted by Mohammad Naimuzzaman Director, CGP, IUB, said a press release.

Naimuzzaman has over 17 years of experience in the corporate field. He played significant roles in Grameenphone, Telenor and a few locals as Chief Human Resources Officer, HR Head and HR Director before joining IUB. He is also an Alumni of IUB and graduated from the School of Business in 2004.

The webinar was divided into sessions covering the following topics- effective CV writing, interview tips, tricks and tools, corporate grooming.

The speaker guided the fresh graduates on how to prepare a CV, what skill sets are required before going to apply for a job and how to face interviews.

Naimuzzaman advised the participants to build a strong network and gain practical knowledge before applying for their desired job.

He emphasised the importance of corporate grooming, loyalty towards the organisation and maintaining strong work and moral ethics in the workplace by being 100% committed to the organisation with honesty & dedication, showing positive attitudes, respecting colleagues, being a very good team player etc.

The interactive session was attended by more than thirty graduates after which the Director, CGP took questions from the participants and answered all queries regarding their careers.