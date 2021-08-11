IUB holds webinar on host experience of living with refugees

Education

TBS Report 
11 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 07:23 pm

Related News

IUB holds webinar on host experience of living with refugees

The event took place on 7 August 

TBS Report 
11 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 07:23 pm
IUB holds webinar on host experience of living with refugees

The Department of Social Sciences and Humanities (DSSH) of Independent University, Bangladesh recently organised a webinar on the host communities' experiences in living with the Rohingya refugees. 

The event was organised in collaboration with the Research Institute for Languages and Cultures of Asia and Africa (ILCAA) and Tokyo University of Foreign Studies (TUFS) on 7 August, read a press release. 

The webinar was a part of a research project initiated by Obydullah Al Marjuk, senior lecturer in DSSH and Professor Ranjan Saha Partha from Jahangirnagar University and TUFS. 

Three papers were presented under the theme of "Living with Refugees: Everyday Experiences of Host Communities" by Marjuk from IUB, Golam Iftekhar Mahmud, senior reporter, Daily Prothom Alo, and Mukimul Ahsan Himel, senior reporter, Channel 24.

Professor Masahiko Togawa, from ILCAA, TUFS, Japan was present as the distinguished guest while Professor Taiabur Rahman, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), IUB was the chair of the event. The webinar was moderated by the Acting Head of the DSSH Ms Sharmeen Ahmed. 

The session was followed by discussions from Iftekhar Uddin Shamim, deputy secretary, GoB, Dr Kazi Mahmudur Rahman, associate professor, DSSH, SLASS, IUB, and Professor Ranjan Saha Partha. 

IUB students and faculty members, policymakers from home and abroad, and other distinguished citizens took part in the webinar.
 

IUB / Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) / living with refugees / Rohingya refugees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

4h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh