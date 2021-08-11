IUB holds webinar on host experience of living with refugees

The Department of Social Sciences and Humanities (DSSH) of Independent University, Bangladesh recently organised a webinar on the host communities' experiences in living with the Rohingya refugees.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Research Institute for Languages and Cultures of Asia and Africa (ILCAA) and Tokyo University of Foreign Studies (TUFS) on 7 August, read a press release.

The webinar was a part of a research project initiated by Obydullah Al Marjuk, senior lecturer in DSSH and Professor Ranjan Saha Partha from Jahangirnagar University and TUFS.

Three papers were presented under the theme of "Living with Refugees: Everyday Experiences of Host Communities" by Marjuk from IUB, Golam Iftekhar Mahmud, senior reporter, Daily Prothom Alo, and Mukimul Ahsan Himel, senior reporter, Channel 24.

Professor Masahiko Togawa, from ILCAA, TUFS, Japan was present as the distinguished guest while Professor Taiabur Rahman, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), IUB was the chair of the event. The webinar was moderated by the Acting Head of the DSSH Ms Sharmeen Ahmed.

The session was followed by discussions from Iftekhar Uddin Shamim, deputy secretary, GoB, Dr Kazi Mahmudur Rahman, associate professor, DSSH, SLASS, IUB, and Professor Ranjan Saha Partha.

IUB students and faculty members, policymakers from home and abroad, and other distinguished citizens took part in the webinar.

