IUB holds webinar on host experience of living with refugees

The Department of Social Sciences and Humanities (SSH) under the School of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences (SLASS) of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) organized a webinar on the peaceful coexistence of refugee and host communities on 7 August.

The webinar, in collaboration with the Research Institute for Languages and Cultures of Asia and Africa (ILCAA) and Tokyo University of Foreign Studies (TUFS), was a part of a research project initiated by SSH senior lecturer Obydullah Al Marjuk Jahangirnagar University Professor Ranjan Saha Partha and TUFS.

The project titled "Living with Refugees: Everyday Experiences of Host Communities" has been intended to develop a manuscript on the topic, said a press release.

TUFS Institute for Languages and Cultures of Asia and Africa Professor Masahiko Togawa was present as the distinguished guest, while the Dean of IUB SLASS Professor Taiabur Rahman chaired the event.

Three papers were presented at the occasion by Marjuk from IUB, Daily Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Golam Iftekhar Mahmud and Channel 24 Senior Reporter Mukimul Ahsan Himel.

The session was followed by discussions from Iftekhar Uddin Shamim, Deputy Secretary, GoB, Dr Kazi Mahmudur Rahman, Associate Professor, DSSH, SLASS, IUB, and Professor Ranjan Saha Partha. Besides, Professor Togawa emphasized the importance of the event delineating the Japanese assistance to Rohingya refugees as well as the host communities in his remarks.

The webinar was moderated by the Acting Head of the DSSH Sharmeen Ahmed. IUB students and faculty members, policymakers from home and abroad, and other distinguished citizens took part in the webinar.