IUB holds its 21st and 22nd convocation

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held its 21st and 22nd convocation virtually on Tuesday, (26 October).

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP presided over the convocation ceremony and conferred the degrees on behalf of the President and the Chancellor of the University, said a press release.

In her speech, the education minister stressed the importance of developing soft skills for future graduates.

"Our graduates need to enhance problem-solving skills, leadership skills and most importantly, communication skills so they can truly express themselves," she stated.

Syed Manzur Elahi, founding chairman of Apex Footwear Ltd and former advisor to the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh, delivered the speech as Convocation Speaker.

In his speech, Manzur Elahi said: "We now live in the information age. Students need to enhance their skill sets and their ability to be critical thinkers to adapt in this first moving world."

Professor Kazi Shahidullah, chairman of the University Grants Commission, presented his speech as the special guest.

He hoped that graduates would be well-qualified professionals and independent thinkers, above all good and caring human beings.

A Matin Chowdhury, chairman, IUB board of trustees (BoT); Nilufer Zafarullah, chairperson, Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT); IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, also delivered speeches.

Addressing graduates as the next generation leaders, IUB's BoT Chairman Matin Chowdhury said they are very fortunate to be graduating when the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of its independence and the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I am confident that wherever you will go or whichever profession you may choose, you will be thus all proud by keeping your commitment to achieving excellence," chairperson of IUB's ESTCDT said.

IUB Vice Chancellor Tanveer Hasan said: "Do not be afraid to go out into the real world with full confidence, because if you have managed to finish your degree amidst a raging and devastating pandemic, there surely cannot be many things which you cannot do if you set your mind to it".

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan presented a vote of thanks.

A total of 2143 students of bachelor and master's degree programmes and disciplines received degrees under five different Schools. In the 21st convocation, out of 1279 graduates, 899 were from the undergraduate programmes while 380 students received degrees in masters's programmes .

In the 22nd convocation, out of 864 graduates, 670 were from undergraduate programmes, while 194 students received degrees in master's programmes.

The virtual event was broadcasted live on the university's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.