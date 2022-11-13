IUB holds Academic Awards Ceremony 2022

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 04:14 pm

IUB holds Academic Awards Ceremony 2022

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has recognised the academic excellence of some of its brightest students at the Academic Awards Ceremony 2022. 

The programme was held on Thursday (10 November), at the IUB Auditorium, said a press release. 

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman attended the programme as the chief guest. 

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker was present as the special guest.

Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman said, "If we look back five decades, we have reasons to be proud of. What you [students] are today is what Bangladesh has achieved in the last 50 years. But going forward, it will be challenging. With development comes the next generation of challenges and we are already seeing them. So, it's important for us to look back and analyse what we have done well and what we have not." 

IUB BoT Chair Abdul Hai Sarker said, "The development of a student begins at home. At the university, that development reaches its prime when they get the reward for academic excellence. So, it is important that they keep pursuing excellence in whatever field they choose."

IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Tanweer Hasan said, "About 49% of the country's population is women. Development will be inclusive only if we can ensure equal participation of our women. At the higher secondary level, women are performing better than men. That's why we made a concerted effort to increase the number of female students at IUB."

This year's academic awards were given to five different groups from the Spring, Summer and Autumn semesters of 2021 in five categories: Dean's List, Dean's Merit List, Dean's Honour List, Vice Chancellor's List and Vice Chancellor's Honour List. Winners on the Dean's Honour List and Vice Chancellor's Honour List received vouchers of different amounts.
 

