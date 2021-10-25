IUB to hold 21st and 22nd convocation on Tuesday

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) is going to hold its 21st and 22nd Convocation virtually on Tuesday, 26 October.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will preside over the convocation ceremony and confer the degrees on behalf of the President and the Chancellor of the University, says a press release.

Founding Chairman of Apex Footwear Ltd and Former Advisor to the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh, Syed Manzur Elahi, will deliver the speech as convocation speaker and Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, chairman, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh will be present as the special guest.

A Matin Chowdhury, chairman, board of trustees, Nilufer Zafarullah, chairman, Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT) and Dr Tanweer Hasan, vice-chancellor will also deliver their speeches.

A total of 2143 graduates of Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes will have their degrees conferred at the convocation.