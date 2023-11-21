Islamic University to launch online payment facilities on University Day

Islamic University, Kushtia will launch an online payment option on 22 November to ease the burden of students. The service will allow students to pay all types of fees, including admission, examination, and residential hall fees, online without having to go to the bank, said a press release.

The final work on the online payment process has been completed, said H M Ali Hasan, the acting registrar of the university.

He said that the online payment service was a long-standing demand of the students. The administration has considered the matter and will officially inaugurate the online service on Wednesday, the university day.

The University's Agrani Bank branch has taken all necessary preparations to provide a fully automated fee payment facility for the university's students. Through the e-payment service software of Agrani Bank, students will be able to pay money through bKash, Nagad, and Rocket using their ID. This service will be available to all students from 2017-18. The university's ICT cell is providing technical assistance in the entire process.

Professor Dr Tapan Kumar Joardar, the director of the university's ICT cell, said that the online payment service will be a gift from the administration to the students on the 44th founding anniversary of Islamic University on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by high-ranking officials from the head office of Agrani Bank and university authorities.

The online banking service will be a convenient and efficient way for students to pay their fees. It will save students time and hassle, and it will also help to reduce the number of people visiting banks. The service is expected to be well-received by students.