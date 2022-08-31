Ishtiaque Abedin elected as the Chairman of AIUB

Ishtiaque Abedin a Founder Member of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB in its Board Meeting held recently.

Ishtiaque Abedin is a Businessman. He is the Chairman of American Dairy Limited (ADL). Managing Director of Chemlube Limited, only distributor in Bangladesh of MAK Lubricants a product of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, read a media release.

He is also Managing Director of Subaru Bangladesh Limited, Shanzaib Food and Beverage Limited, Shanzaib Dairy Limited and Shanzaib Limited.

In addition, Mr. Ishtiaque Abedin is Member of the Executive Committee of Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB). He is also Member of Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP), Member of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Member of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI).