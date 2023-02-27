Health minister urges to slow down internet speed before MBBS admission test

Education

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 05:38 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

As a security measure for the MBBS and BDS admission test internet speed should be slowed down the day before the exam, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

He also said coaching centres will be closed before the exam and security measures will be strengthened at the examination centres so that no untoward situation occurs, said the minister while addressing the inter-ministerial meeting on the admission test of the MBBS and BDS courses of the 2022-2023 academic year at the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The minister said that it would be ensured that no photocopy machines are operated near the examination centre.

Those who will invigilate the exams and those who will create questions will work very discreetly. There are special teams that will be in charge of it, he added.

Appropriate action will be taken to ensure that no rumours or sensitive information are spread on social media, said the minister.

Admission tests for MBBS in government and private medical colleges of the country will be held on 10 March.

Students who have obtained GPA 9 collectively in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams can apply for admission. The admission process will remain as before and the number of seats will also remain the same.

There are 4,350 seats in 37 government medical colleges and 6,489 seats in 72 private medical colleges.

In 2022, the medical admission test was held on 1 April where 1 lakh 43 thousand students participated.

